Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Michael Flynn delighted with Tom Knowles' Walsall versatility

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall chief Michael Flynn has hailed Tom Knowles' versatility and insists the summer arrival gives them 'something different' going forward.

SPORT COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 06/08/2022..Newport County AFC V Walsall. W: Tom Knowles V N: James Waite..
SPORT COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 06/08/2022..Newport County AFC V Walsall. W: Tom Knowles V N: James Waite..

Knowles, snapped up from Yeovil Town, has featured in a number of positions for the Saddlers so far.

Flynn – whose side host Grimsby Town tomorrow in League Two – has been pleased with how the 23-year-old has adjusted to life at Bescot.

"He's played left-wing-back for us, and he did it very well," said Flynn.

"He's played in the No.10 and done it well. He's played wide of a three and done it very well.

"He's played up top, and while we didn't have the best of games, he's a threat because he can go in behind or come short and run at defenders.

"No defender wants you to be turning and running at them, at any level. When you're getting run at, at pace, it's very hard to defend.

"He gives us something different, and that's why I wanted to bring him in."

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News