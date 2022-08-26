Michael Flynn delighted with Tom Knowles' Walsall versatility

SPORT COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 06/08/2022..Newport County AFC V Walsall. W: Tom Knowles V N: James Waite..

Knowles, snapped up from Yeovil Town, has featured in a number of positions for the Saddlers so far.

Flynn – whose side host Grimsby Town tomorrow in League Two – has been pleased with how the 23-year-old has adjusted to life at Bescot.

"He's played left-wing-back for us, and he did it very well," said Flynn.

"He's played in the No.10 and done it well. He's played wide of a three and done it very well.

"He's played up top, and while we didn't have the best of games, he's a threat because he can go in behind or come short and run at defenders.

"No defender wants you to be turning and running at them, at any level. When you're getting run at, at pace, it's very hard to defend.