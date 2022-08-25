Notification Settings

Walsall chief Michael Flynn: Something has to be done with VAR

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall boss Michael Flynn believes a form of VAR technology could feasibly be adopted in the Football League, stressing: “Something has to be done.”

Unhappy with the disallowed goal Andy Williams

The Saddlers were on the end of a controversial call as Andy Williams saw a goal disallowed for handball in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup loss to Charlton Athletic, despite appearing to finish Taylor Allen’s cross with his torso.

The use of VAR in the Premier League has not been without its controversy either, but Flynn would like to see some televisual help come in to avoid such situations.

When asked if the idea has ever been floated at League Two level, Flynn said: “I’m sure you can as we have a live feed.

“I think it costs us somewhere around £6,000 for the live feed.

“If every ground in the Football League had a live feed for the fourth official, or even somebody up there, it’s not going to break the bank is it?

“We’re talking about billions in this game.

“I don’t want to sound like it’s sour grapes because it’s not, and I’m very proud of my players. But something has to be done.

“It’s the same old, managers getting fined or you get a ‘sorry’ through the MOAS (Match Official Administration System). It’s a waste of time. What does that change?”

Although disappointed at being denied what looked a perfectly fine goal, Flynn is taking positives from the performance against the Addicks ahead of Saturday’s home clash back in the league against Grimsby Town.

He added: “I know they made changes, but so did we. I thought we were the better team.

“We created loads of chances and should have done better, but it wasn’t to be.

“We’ve got to dust ourselves down, and in a way, it could be a blessing with how small the squad is.”

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

