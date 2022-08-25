Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Good selection issues for Walsall boss Michael Flynn

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Michael Flynn admits he has a few selection headaches after Walsall’s encouraging display in the Carabao Cup.

Michael Flynn
Michael Flynn

The Saddlers exited the competition on Tuesday as they lost 1-0 to League One side Charlton Athletic at Bescot.

The evening, though, offered up a fair few positives as Liam Bennett, Tom Knowles and Jack Earing impressed.

“There was a few who gave me something to think about,” said Flynn.

“It wasn’t just this game with Liam. He’s been knocking on the door now for a while.

“Jack and Liam both did well. Tom Knowles was lively again.

“He’s almost trying too hard for his first goal, but with his work-rate and endeavour, he’s getting crosses and shots off, he’s creating space for other players.

"So, there was a lot of positives.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News