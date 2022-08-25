Good selection issues for Walsall boss Michael Flynn

Michael Flynn

The Saddlers exited the competition on Tuesday as they lost 1-0 to League One side Charlton Athletic at Bescot.

The evening, though, offered up a fair few positives as Liam Bennett, Tom Knowles and Jack Earing impressed.

“There was a few who gave me something to think about,” said Flynn.

“It wasn’t just this game with Liam. He’s been knocking on the door now for a while.

“Jack and Liam both did well. Tom Knowles was lively again.

“He’s almost trying too hard for his first goal, but with his work-rate and endeavour, he’s getting crosses and shots off, he’s creating space for other players.