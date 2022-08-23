Notification Settings

Walsall ace Liam Kinsella tipping Ronan Maher to shine

By Joe Edwards

Walsall fans’ favourite Liam Kinsella has praised young team-mate Ronan Maher and tipped him for a ‘bright future’ in the game.

Maher has seen his breakthrough into the first-team fold rewarded with a first professional deal, running until 2025.

Kinsella, who also came through the Saddlers’ academy ranks, has been impressed with the 17-year-old.

Asked if he has given Maher any advice, Kinsella said: “I don’t think he needs it, to be fair.

"He’s a positive lad. I think you can see that on the pitch with the way he plays. He’s got a very good future ahead of him.

“He’s a fantastic player with a bright future.”

The Saddlers host Charlton Athletic tonight in the Carabao Cup and Maher should be involved.

Kinsella, who played for Ireland Under-21s, hopes Maher can go on to make an impact for his country as well.

“He’s made an impact here, everyone can see that, all the players,” added Kinsella.

“Fingers crossed, he can do that in the Ireland set-up.

“I think he’s gone away and trained with them a few times.

"Hopefully, they’re watching him and see what a talent he is, and he’ll get called up.”

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

