Walsall ace Liam Kinsella tipping Ronan Maher to shine

Ronan Maher

Maher has seen his breakthrough into the first-team fold rewarded with a first professional deal, running until 2025.

Kinsella, who also came through the Saddlers’ academy ranks, has been impressed with the 17-year-old.

Asked if he has given Maher any advice, Kinsella said: “I don’t think he needs it, to be fair.

"He’s a positive lad. I think you can see that on the pitch with the way he plays. He’s got a very good future ahead of him.

“He’s a fantastic player with a bright future.”

The Saddlers host Charlton Athletic tonight in the Carabao Cup and Maher should be involved.

Kinsella, who played for Ireland Under-21s, hopes Maher can go on to make an impact for his country as well.

“He’s made an impact here, everyone can see that, all the players,” added Kinsella.

“Fingers crossed, he can do that in the Ireland set-up.

“I think he’s gone away and trained with them a few times.