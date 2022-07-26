Walsall's Taylor Allen: Home is where my heart is

Taylor Allen

Allen, one of the Saddlers' 14 summer recruits, has caught the eye in recent weeks having played in a few different roles.

The 22-year-old is from the area and determined to make an impact in League Two – the new campaign starting at home against Hartlepool United on Saturday.

"I was born in Walsall and have always kept an eye on them," said Allen.

"My home is in Walsall, I went to school in Walsall.

"I know a lot of fans – I play golf with one now and again, and he'll let me know if I've played well or not.

"I'm always trying to impress in anything I do, and this season is one where I think the team can impress the fans, impress the teams we play against, and try to do something good."

Allen, signed on a one-year deal after his release from Forest Green Rovers, has played as a left-back, left-wing-back and left-sided midfielder.

He got an assist from left-wing-back as Walsall beat Solihull Moors 2-0 last weekend, setting up Danny Johnson's opener at Damson Park.

"Left-wing-back was a position I trained a lot in at Forest Green," said Allen.

"I was a back-up left-wing-back there, and I learnt a lot in that position.

"I've tried to use what I've learned from those experiences here.

"I'm feeling pretty good. I've had 90 minutes against Coventry and played 80 against Villa, so I've got my minutes in.

"Hopefully, I can take it into the season. I'm raring to go."

Allen added: "When you get a chance, you've got to prove yourself.

"I've played a few games over pre-season, so I'm just trying to impress the people I need to impress.