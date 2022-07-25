Mansfield owner 'changed mind' on Danny Johnson's permanent Walsall move

Danny Johnson on his debut for Walsall (Owen Russell)

The Saddlers brought in Johnson from League Two rivals Mansfield Town on Saturday, with the 29-year-old making an immediate impression by scoring in a 2-0 friendly win at Solihull Moors.

Supporters had been eagerly anticipating a centre-forward signing but some were disappointed to see Johnson only come in until January.

Flynn clarified the situation as he said: "We tried. We had agreed a two-year contract, and Mansfield have been good, but their owner changed their mind.

"You have to respect that. The only thing they were happy to do in the end was a six-month loan.

"It's been ongoing. It's nothing to do with our owners not backing me to give him a two-year contract.

"We agreed that, but look, circumstances (changed).

"The one thing it gives us is that if Danny is here scoring goals and becomes available in January, and he enjoys it, it puts us at the front of the queue to sign him."

Johnson comes in having had healthy scoring record throughout his career – getting 20 goals in 2020/21 for Leyton Orient.

Flynn, who is still targeting more additions, added: "You can look at it two ways.

"What it does as well is that we're only paying half of what we were going to pay.