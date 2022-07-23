Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall snap up striker Danny Johnson on loan from Mansfield Town

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Walsall have made a much-anticipated striker signing having brought in Danny Johnson on loan from League Two rivals Mansfield Town.

Danny Johnson (Picture: Walsall FC)
Danny Johnson (Picture: Walsall FC)

Johnson joins the Saddlers on a six-month loan deal from the Stags and boasts a healthy goalscoring record.

The 29-year-old netted seven times in 26 appearances for Mansfield last season while in 2020/21, he bagged an impressive 20 goals in 48 games for Leyton Orient.

“I’m delighted to be here,” said Johnson.

“After speaking to the gaffer, he made me feel wanted to come down and play some games.

Danny Johnson (Picture: Walsall FC)

“I’m a poacher, stick me in and around the box, give me the ball and I back myself to put the ball in the back of the net.

“I like to score goals for the team and that’s what I think I can bring to the club.”

During his spell at Orient, Johnson formed a potent partnership with Walsall attacker Conor Wilkinson – who is currently out with an ACL injury.

He previously had prolific spells in non-league with both Guisborough Town and Gateshead, and has also played for Cardiff City, Tranmere Rovers, Stevenage, Motherwell and Dundee.

Saddlers boss Michael Flynn added: "I’m really pleased to have Danny in the building.

“He’s a proven scorer at this level and he’s shown a desire to come and play games for us.

Danny Johnson (Picture: Walsall FC)

“I’d like to thank Trivela and Leigh (Pomlett) for their support and also Nigel Clough and David Sharpe.”

Johnson could feature in Walsall's final pre-season friendly at Solihull Moors today (3pm).

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News