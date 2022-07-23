Brandon Comley impact impresses Walsall boss Michael Flynn

Brandon Comley

The Saddlers were due to end their warm-up schedule at Solihull Moors today.

Flynn has been pleased with the progress over the summer, with Comley among those to have staked a claim.

Flynn said on the former Bolton Wanderers and Colchester United midfielder: “Brandon has looked unbelievable at the minute.

“We know what a good footballer he is, and he’s really impressed me.

“He’s better than I thought he was – I don’t mind saying that.

“I knew he was a good player, but he’s better than I thought.”