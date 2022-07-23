Notification Settings

Brandon Comley impact impresses Walsall boss Michael Flynn

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FC

Walsall chief Michael Flynn has been impressed with Brandon Comley over pre-season and admits the midfielder is even better than he thought.

Brandon Comley
The Saddlers were due to end their warm-up schedule at Solihull Moors today.

Flynn has been pleased with the progress over the summer, with Comley among those to have staked a claim.

Flynn said on the former Bolton Wanderers and Colchester United midfielder: “Brandon has looked unbelievable at the minute.

“We know what a good footballer he is, and he’s really impressed me.

“He’s better than I thought he was – I don’t mind saying that.

“I knew he was a good player, but he’s better than I thought.”

Flynn added: “When I watch him closely, with his movement, positional sense and calmness on the ball, he’s better than I thought he was.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

