Walsall boss Michael Flynn says Jack Earing will be playing catch-up

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall midfielder Jack Earing appears set for a few more weeks on the sidelines as he continues to struggle with an Achilles issue.

Jack Earing
Earing was one of the Saddlers’ standout performers last season but has not featured in any of the summer friendlies.

Asked when the 23-year-old could return to action, boss Michael Flynn said: “I’m not sure. With Jack, he’s missed all of pre-season.

“He had a reaction after running last Saturday. It’s one I just can’t put my finger on.

“It’s basically inflammation of the Achilles, which is making his calf tighter when he’s running.

“He’s going to have to be right as it’s a dangerous area to be messing with.

"If you go and your Achilles ain’t right, and it snaps, you’re in big trouble.”

Flynn added: “He’s playing catch up. He’s a naturally fit lad, but he’s playing catch up.

"He’s going to need three to four weeks, easy.

"He’s got to play games and get minutes, so watch this space.”

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

