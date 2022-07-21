Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall's Brendan Kiernan heads out on loan to Grimsby Town

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Walsall have sent another player out on loan as winger Brendan Kiernan has joined fellow League Two side Grimsby Town until January.

Brendan Kiernan
Brendan Kiernan

Kiernan played 41 times in all competitions for the Saddlers last season, scoring six goals.

The 29-year-old, however, did see his game time reduce once Michael Flynn took charge, and he now heads to Paul Hurst's Mariners in search of regular minutes.

Kiernan's only cameo during pre-season for Walsall – who finish their warm-up fixtures at Solihull Moors on Saturday – came in the 2-0 victory at AFC Telford United last weekend.

He is the fourth player to be loaned out by the Saddlers this summer after Joe Foulkes, Sam Perry and Rollin Menayese joined Kidderminster Harriers, Yeovil Town and Hartlepool United respectively.

Meanwhile, Walsall are holding a ‘meet the manager’ event with Flynn and his coaching staff in the Stadium Suite at Bescot on Monday night.

Flynn will be joined by assistant boss Wayne Hatswell, assistant first team coach Mat Sadler and new goalkeeping coach Dan Watson to answer fans' questions. The free event starts at 7pm.

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News