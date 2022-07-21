Walsall's Brendan Kiernan heads out on loan to Grimsby Town

Brendan Kiernan

Kiernan played 41 times in all competitions for the Saddlers last season, scoring six goals.

The 29-year-old, however, did see his game time reduce once Michael Flynn took charge, and he now heads to Paul Hurst's Mariners in search of regular minutes.

Kiernan's only cameo during pre-season for Walsall – who finish their warm-up fixtures at Solihull Moors on Saturday – came in the 2-0 victory at AFC Telford United last weekend.

He is the fourth player to be loaned out by the Saddlers this summer after Joe Foulkes, Sam Perry and Rollin Menayese joined Kidderminster Harriers, Yeovil Town and Hartlepool United respectively.

Meanwhile, Walsall are holding a ‘meet the manager’ event with Flynn and his coaching staff in the Stadium Suite at Bescot on Monday night.