Walsall's Brandon Comley eager to succeed after a difficult spell

Comley had played regularly for Colchester United in League Two before sealing a move to Bolton Wanderers in 2020.

Things did not turn out as planned with the Trotters, though, as he played just 10 league games before ending last term in non-league with Dagenham & Redbridge.

The 26-year-old midfielder arrived at Bescot on a two-year deal earlier this summer and is eager to make the most of it.

"I didn't go exactly how I wanted at Bolton. I don't think that's unknown to anyone," said Comley.

"I had to take that step back down into a league I hadn't been before (with Dagenham), with the mindset I was going to get myself back into the league.

"Thankfully, I put the work in and got back in, so I'm raring to go now.

"I've got a hunger, and the team has a hunger. When the gaffer spoke to me, I felt the passion and desire of him wanting to do well in this league.

"That's something I was so excited to be involved in. I can't wait for the season to start now."

Comley has put in some steady performances during pre-season and got another 70 minutes under his belt as Walsall lost 3-0 to Coventry City on Tuesday night.

The defensive-minded midfielder has already enjoyed playing alongside fans' favourite Liam Kinsella as he said: "It's always nice looking over your shoulder and seeing someone who's willing to run for you.

"It makes you go that little bit harder, so playing with Kins is something I enjoy.

"All the other boys in midfield as well, it's good. Everyone wants to work for each other.

"It does boost you and make you want to work harder."

Comley will hope to be in the starting XI as the Saddlers begin the new season against Hartlepool United a week on Saturday.

When asked how pre-season has gone, he added: "You always want to be doing better. That's something you can always want.

"We're new boys and there's a lot of new faces, so it's about getting everyone playing and adapting to each other's games.

"That doesn't come overnight, but I feel like we're getting the gist of each other and how everyone plays.

"The gaffer wants us to play, and I feel it's coming together.