Michael Flynn pleased Walsall's new players have moved to area

Michael Flynn pleased his new charges have moved nearby

The Saddlers have signed 13 fresh faces this summer and most of them have relocated to be closer to both Bescot and the Essington training ground.

"One of my big sayings is that no individual is bigger than the team. Whoever comes in has to fit into the ethics of the team and the club," said Flynn.

"I'm very pleased that a lot of them have moved close to the area, which is a good thing.

"It limits the risk of injury and keeps that bond, buying into the club and the community.

"If I'm here long enough, that's something I want to make sure is ingrained into the players that come and sign for Walsall."

Walsall remain on the hunt for strikers while Timmy Abraham is still on trial.

Flynn added on Abraham's performance against Coventry on Tuesday and the search for forwards: "I thought Timmy was solid. He was better out wide than he has been up front. It's a conversation we'll have to have.

"It's difficult because we know we need strikers.

"I've got to make sure we get the right ones in.