Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall defender Rollin Menayese joins Hartlepool United on loan

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Walsall have sent defender Rollin Menayese to League Two rivals Hartlepool United on a season-long loan.

Rollin Menayese
Rollin Menayese

The 24-year-old centre-half heads to Pools having only joined the Saddlers on a two-and-a-half-year contract in January.

He initially impressed while on loan from Mansfield Town last campaign but struggled for form after making his move to Bescot permanent.

Walsall chief Michael Flynn said: "Rollin found himself down the pecking order and has a good chance of playing regular league football with Hartlepool.

"It’s a good move for both parties and we wish him all the best for the season ahead.”

Menayese played 39 times for the Saddlers last term and saw more game time during the first half of the season under Matt Taylor.

He featured seven times after Flynn took the reins.

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News