Walsall defender Rollin Menayese joins Hartlepool United on loan

Rollin Menayese

The 24-year-old centre-half heads to Pools having only joined the Saddlers on a two-and-a-half-year contract in January.

He initially impressed while on loan from Mansfield Town last campaign but struggled for form after making his move to Bescot permanent.

Walsall chief Michael Flynn said: "Rollin found himself down the pecking order and has a good chance of playing regular league football with Hartlepool.

"It’s a good move for both parties and we wish him all the best for the season ahead.”

Menayese played 39 times for the Saddlers last term and saw more game time during the first half of the season under Matt Taylor.