Michael Flynn to make Walsall trialists call in next 24 hours

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

The Saddlers continued their pre-season preparations with a 2-0 victory at AFC Telford United, with Andy Williams and Isaac Hutchinson getting the goals.

Trialists Timmy Abraham, Aneurin Livermore, Cameron Green and Jonas Mukuna featured once more, and Flynn is due to let them know if they are in his long-term thinking.

"I think I've got to be fair to them and start making decisions because if I'm not going to take them, they need to have a chance of getting somewhere else," said Flynn.

"I'll sleep on it tonight and there'll be phone calls tomorrow.

"I don't get a day off. There's no days off, and that's the way I like it."

Abraham, Livermore, Green and Mukuna all came off the bench as the Saddlers picked up their first victory of pre-season.

Flynn was pleased with both the flexibility and work ethic Walsall displayed at the New Bucks Head.

"We had the training game against Birmingham and played Villa, and in those we wanted to work on things out of possession," said Flynn.

"In the last two games, we've had a lot of possession, and it gives us a little bit more understanding of how the players are getting to know each other.

"There are things we need to work on but, in general, the way they rotated and moved, especially in midfield, I was pleased with that.

"When you can rotate and move like that, if you execute the pass right, you're going to create space for your team-mates and more scoring opportunities.