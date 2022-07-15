Walsall hero Chris Marsh can’t wait to make his return to the Bescot

SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD 16/02/19.COVENTRY CITY V WALSALL .Former Walsall player Chris Marsh in jovial mood before kick off..

Michael Flynn’s side take on Mark Robins’ Sky Blues next Tuesday (7.30pm).

Marsh, who made more than 470 appearances for Walsall and now serves Championship side Coventry in a kitman and player liaison role, is excited to be back on familiar ground and have the chance to see the current crop up close.

“I’m looking forward to it. I had 18 great years at Walsall and I always look out for them,” said Marsh. “I can’t watch them as much now being involved with Coventry, so I’m looking forward to the game. It’ll be good. We’ve done well under Mark Robins and Adi Viveash, two former Walsall lads, and played some outstanding football. We’ve had two great seasons in the Championship, and staying in that division is a feat of its own with some of the top talent and money in there these days.

“The first result I always look for is Walsall, I must say, and I hope they can get promoted this season.

“It’s not beyond the realms of possibility.”

Marsh won two promotions as a player with Walsall, from the Third Division in 1994/95 and the Second Division in 98/99.

The 52-year-old joined Coventry as kitman in 2018 and now also acts as a point of contact for players with any issues.

“I’m doing the kit but it’s more player liaison now,” said Marsh. “Obviously, I’m involved with the lads all of the time, and lads don’t change over the years. They still need everything doing for them!

“They’re great lads and working with them just re-emphasises how old I am and young they are.

“The game these days and how it’s changed is with the preparation. Everything they do, there’s not an ounce of fat on these guys.

“The preparation is unreal, and that’ll be the same for Walsall as everybody speaks highly of the training ground at Essington. It’s a far cry from my day. You look at that compared to now, what Walsall have got these days.

“We never had a training ground, so it’s good to see what’s there now.”

Walsall’s clash with Coventry will follow Saturday’s trip to AFC Telford United, with the Saddlers aiming to be in tip-top shape for the start of the new League Two season on Saturday, July 30.