Walsall boss Michael Flynn wants to get players out

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished:

Boss Michael Flynn is keen to move the players not in his plans at Walsall on as quickly as possible.

Michael Flynn
The Saddlers sent Sam Perry out on loan to National League side Yeovil Town earlier this week, and the club are not thought to be done in terms of outgoings.

Flynn did not go into names but said on those not in his thinking: "It's in the best interests for them to go.

"When you look now, we're nearly at the end of our budget.

"There's a lot of teams at the end of their budgets, so if you've not sorted out a deal quickly, you're looking at going somewhere where you were maybe second or third choice. That doesn't set you off on the right foot.

"I've been fair with them. I've treated them well, but the players who are not in my plans know that."

Walsall will play their third of five pre-season friendlies as they head to National League North side AFC Telford United tomorrow afternoon (3pm).

Flynn added: "They knew before we broke up at the end of last season because I wanted to give them as long as possible to find somewhere, and we'll see."

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

