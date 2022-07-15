Walsall boss Michael Flynn wants to get players out

Michael Flynn

The Saddlers sent Sam Perry out on loan to National League side Yeovil Town earlier this week, and the club are not thought to be done in terms of outgoings.

Flynn did not go into names but said on those not in his thinking: "It's in the best interests for them to go.

"When you look now, we're nearly at the end of our budget.

"There's a lot of teams at the end of their budgets, so if you've not sorted out a deal quickly, you're looking at going somewhere where you were maybe second or third choice. That doesn't set you off on the right foot.

"I've been fair with them. I've treated them well, but the players who are not in my plans know that."

Walsall will play their third of five pre-season friendlies as they head to National League North side AFC Telford United tomorrow afternoon (3pm).