Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Michael Flynn: Ronan Maher staking a claim at Walsall

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall boss Michael Flynn has been impressed with teenage playmaker Ronan Maher’s pre-season performances and insists he ‘won’t be going anywhere’.

Ronan Maher on the ball
Ronan Maher on the ball

Maher is staking a claim with the first team after catching the eye last season for the under-18s.

The 17-year-old has come on against both Villa and Leamington over the last week – hitting the woodwork twice in the latter.

“He’s impressed me, I’ve got to be honest,” said Flynn.

“We had three up from the youth team to start with, and two of them have gone back.

“Ram won’t be going anywhere. He’ll be part of my squad.

“If he forces his way into the team, great, because it means he deserves it.

“He’s a grounded lad, and he’s an outstanding finisher.”

Flynn added: “There’s obviously things he’s got to work at, and we’ve got to be careful with how we bed him in as League Two is a totally different animal.

"We’ve got to protect him as well, but he’s impressed me and like I’ve said, I don’t care if they’re 40 or 15.

“If they deserve to be in the team or squad, they will be. It’s as simple as that.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News