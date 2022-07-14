Michael Flynn: Ronan Maher staking a claim at Walsall

Ronan Maher on the ball

Maher is staking a claim with the first team after catching the eye last season for the under-18s.

The 17-year-old has come on against both Villa and Leamington over the last week – hitting the woodwork twice in the latter.

“He’s impressed me, I’ve got to be honest,” said Flynn.

“We had three up from the youth team to start with, and two of them have gone back.

“Ram won’t be going anywhere. He’ll be part of my squad.

“If he forces his way into the team, great, because it means he deserves it.

“He’s a grounded lad, and he’s an outstanding finisher.”

Flynn added: “There’s obviously things he’s got to work at, and we’ve got to be careful with how we bed him in as League Two is a totally different animal.

"We’ve got to protect him as well, but he’s impressed me and like I’ve said, I don’t care if they’re 40 or 15.