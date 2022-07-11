Notification Settings

Liam Bennett hungry to make Walsall impact

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Liam Bennett is determined to make a name for himself while with Walsall and help them push towards the play-offs in League Two.

Liam Bennett
Bennett, who can play either as a right-back or right-wing-back, is with the Saddlers on a season-long loan from Cambridge United.

The energetic 20-year-old caught the eye in Saturday's friendly defeat to Villa and hopes to leave a lasting impression at Bescot.

"I want to come here and help push this club forward, look to be in and around the play-offs and really cause teams problems," said Bennett.

"I'm just looking forward to really making my mark and showing what I can do.

"I just want to make my mark, look to progress and really make a name for myself here.

"I'll run all day and give 110 per cent – it doesn't matter which game it is – and at the end of the day, I've got to show quality with that as well.

"I showed glimpses of that, but I've got to keep improving and keep pushing on.

"I'll give my best and, hopefully, my best will be good enough."

Bennett has been leading the running stats in pre-season training for Walsall, who travel to Leamington tomorrow night for their second of five friendlies.

He added on the 4-0 loss to Villa: "There's no hiding that Villa are a good side with lots of quality.

"They caused us lots of problems, but we'll keep looking at how the gaffer wants us to play and try to implement the things he wants to do."

Meanwhile, Walsall were set to confirm their 13th summer signing today.

Saddlers boss Michael Flynn said after the Villa game: "We're going to have a signing in on Monday. He's already done, in the door, and will add some quality to us."

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

