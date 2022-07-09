Michael Flynn happy to have the trust of Walsall owners

Michael Flynn

Flynn has had regular chats with co-chairman Ben Boycott and the Trivela Group’s vice president of global football Matt Jordan through video calls in recent weeks.

Trivela had travelled over from America ahead of today’s friendly against Villa at Bescot, while Flynn was due to meet them all in person over a meal last night.

“Ben and Trivela are coming over this weekend,” said Flynn.

“I’ve spoken to Ben and Matt quite a lot, actually. I feel like we’re back in lockdown with all the Zoom calls we’re doing.

“They’re really supportive and positive people.

“They trust me, which is great, and believe in me, which is better.

“They understand the situation we have with the injuries. We have to think outside the box on one or two things.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting them. We have seemed to hit it off straight away and it’ll be great to see them over a meal.”

Trivela became majority owners last month, with Boycott and Leigh Pomlett now serving the Saddlers as co-chairmen.

Flynn added on the takeover: “Leigh kept me informed. It’s exciting times.

“Leigh set out what he wanted to do, secure the long-term security of the club by getting the stadium back and bringing in extra investment which can, hopefully, take the club on.

“What we’ve got to realise is that they’re not just going to sign blank chequebooks. They’re investing in Walsall – the stadium and the social club. It’s really positive signs.

“Although I probably won’t get too much benefit of an extra half a million or stuff like that (for the playing budget) this year, I think it holds us in good stead as we’ll have the extra money from the stadium – not having to pay for the stadium costs. What the social club could bring in is only positive as well.

“Lee deserves a massive congratulations on that, as I know how hard he, Stefan Gamble and Dan Mole have worked on it.”