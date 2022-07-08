Michael Flynn: Walsall have had striker bid turned down

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

Flynn has been busy overhauling his squad this summer, with 12 new signings through the door.

A proven goalscorer, though, remains the top priority.

Flynn admits the Saddlers have been ‘blown out of the water’ by some of their League Two rivals and missed out on striker targets as a result.

“Trivela have backed me to put in a substantial bid for a striker that was rejected,” Flynn told the Express & Star.

“We’ve been outpriced on a lot of strikers wages-wise – and I mean outpriced.

“I don’t mean £100 or £200 a week. We’ve been blown out of the water.

"I think that’s almost a good thing because I don’t want that reckless spending.

“It needs to be the right fit, players who want to come here and hopefully try to get us in the right part of the league, where we want to be.