Walsall goalkeeping coach Maik Taylor reportedly set to depart

Maik Taylor

Taylor, who has been with the Saddlers since 2019, spent a major chunk of his playing career with the Blues – making more than 240 appearances in a seven-year spell.

Now, according to reports, the 50-year-old is due to return to St Andrew's as part of new boss John Eustace's coaching staff.

Taylor has worked with four different managers since joining Walsall three years ago in Darrell Clarke, Brian Dutton, Matt Taylor and current chief Michael Flynn.