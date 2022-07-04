Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall goalkeeping coach Maik Taylor reportedly set to depart

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall are reportedly set to see goalkeeping coach Maik Taylor leave to return to former club Birmingham City.

Maik Taylor
Maik Taylor

Taylor, who has been with the Saddlers since 2019, spent a major chunk of his playing career with the Blues – making more than 240 appearances in a seven-year spell.

Now, according to reports, the 50-year-old is due to return to St Andrew's as part of new boss John Eustace's coaching staff.

Taylor has worked with four different managers since joining Walsall three years ago in Darrell Clarke, Brian Dutton, Matt Taylor and current chief Michael Flynn.

He had previously served as keeping coach for his country, Northern Ireland and had a short spell at Bradford City.

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News