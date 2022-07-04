Notification Settings

Peter Clarke to offer valuable guidance to Walsall youngsters

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Former Walsall man Darren Byfield has tipped 'wholehearted' veteran Peter Clarke to offer valuable guidance to the younger players in Michael Flynn's squad.

Peter Clarke
Clarke, 40, is one of the 12 new players to have joined the Saddlers in this window.

The centre-half was part of the League Two team of the season thanks to his performances for Tranmere Rovers last term, and Byfield feels he will also play an important role off the pitch.

"I don't know Peter personally, but I know him as a player, and he's wholehearted," said ex-striker Byfield, who made more than 150 appearances across two spells with Walsall.

"I played against him a few times in my career.

"I don't know exactly what he's like as a character, but I'm sure Flynny will have done all his research and due diligence, and will know lots about him.

"Flynny knows what he's doing and I'm hoping that will be a good fit.

"He'll add that experience. If any of the young players need some guidance, I'm sure Peter will provide that."

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

