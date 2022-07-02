Darren Byfield backs old pal Michael Flynn to be a winner at Walsall

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

Flynn is gearing up for his first full season in charge of the Saddlers and has been busy building a new-look squad, having made 12 signings so far this summer.

Byfield, who made more than 150 appearances across two spells at Bescot, was a team-mate of Flynn’s at Gillingham and reckons he will get Walsall putting in the hard yards and performing to a high standard.

“It’s exciting times. I’ve seen a few of the signings,” said Byfield. “I know Flynny, he’ll be looking forward to the new season. I came down last season for a bit of co-commentary and before the game, I caught up with Michael.

“He was excited about it and knew what he wanted to do with the team – who was going to come in and leave, and so forth

“I played with him at Gillingham and he’s a good lad, a winner.

“He’ll try to bring all of those qualities he had as a player into his team and get them fighting from the first whistle until the last.”

Flynn, a former midfielder, played for Gillingham between 2005 and 2007.

Byfield, meanwhile, was there from 2004 until 2006 – between his two spells with the Saddlers – and is not surprised Flynn went down the management route after hanging up his boots.

“At the time, when you’re a player, you’re not always thinking about other players potentially being a manager,” added Byfield. “But when you stop playing and look back, you think ‘yes, because I could see how you were’.

“He’d always drive the team on. That’s how he was as a person and a player. He always wanted the best for the team. He gave his all in every game.”

Meanwhile, Walsall were edged out by League One side Barnsley in a training match at the Saddlers’ Essington base yesterday.