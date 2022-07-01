Notification Settings

Walsall seal loan signing of Stoke City striker Douglas James-Taylor

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall have bolstered their attack with the signing of promising young striker Douglas James-Taylor on loan from Stoke City.

Douglas James-Taylor (Picture: Walsall FC)
The 20-year-old completes a season-long loan move to Bescot having regularly found the net for the Potters' under-23s since joining them from Salford City in 2020.

James-Taylor has scored 16 goals in 35 Premier League 2 matches and grabbed a seven-minute hat-trick against Southend United in the Premier League Cup last year.

He also had loan spells at National League side Wealdstone and National League North outfit AFC Fylde last season – notching twice for the latter.

“As someone who wants to try and achieve things in football, a league loan is a huge thing for me and hopefully I will be successful,” said James-Taylor.

“It’s another step up, so I have now got to push myself even harder and see what I can do with the club.

“I would say that I am powerful, I am fast and I am strong. I like to think that I am good at finishing and scoring goals as well.”

Saddlers chief Michael Flynn says James-Taylor can be used as either a centre-forward or winger.

"Douglas is coming in and is a very exciting player,” added Flynn.

“He’s scored goals and had men’s football out on loan, he’s got a fantastic attitude and he’s a very bright young man.

“He’s coming in with the right attitude to provide competition up front and out wide.”

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

