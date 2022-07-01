Walsall fans confident Michael Flynn will get them firing

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

The results of the Express & Star’s end of season survey show a whopping 97 per cent of Saddlers supporters believe in the 41-year-old.

Fans are excited at the prospect of a brighter future in the wake of the Trivela Group takeover, too, with 89 per cent eager to see what the new campaign brings under the US firm’s ownership.

The 2021/22 season proved to be vastly difficult as Walsall flirted with relegation into non-league before steadying the ship upon Flynn’s arrival.

More than three quarters of fans (82 per cent) reckon the 16th-place finish in League Two was a fair reflection of the term as a whole.

The decision to relieve Matt Taylor of his duties as head coach in February following a seven-game losing run was seen as the right call – with 95 per cent feeling the writing was on the wall.

The same percentage of fans also said they were not disappointed to see Jamie Fullarton depart as technical director in April having overseen an unsuccessful squad rebuild.

This summer’s overhaul is being led by Flynn, and with 11 new faces already snapped up, 88 per cent believe he will get the recruitment right.

Optimism for what could be on the horizon was the main takeaway from the poll.

Looking back on what proved to be a largely-dismal season, however, 68 per cent felt the 1-0 loss at Scunthorpe United – Taylor’s final act – represented the lowest point.

The victory away at Port Vale, which saw more than 1,500 fans enjoy a brilliant night in Burslem, was seen as the highlight by 46 per cent of voters.

The outcome of the club’s supporters’ player of the season award was repeated as Liam Kinsella came out with the most backing.

A few weeks on from the Trivela takeover and the prospect of better times, 40 per cent say they will attend more Walsall matches.

The American group have promised to reunite the club with the Bescot freehold within two years, and a massive 97 per cent are excited for that day to come.

Trivela have also put in around £300,000 to help refurbish the rundown Saddlers Club – a project that matters to 62 per cent of voters.

The arrival of the new owners brings Leigh Pomlett’s time as sole chairman to an end, with 57 per cent reflecting on his three-year tenure as successful in difficult circumstances.

Most are happy with season ticket prices (85 per cent) while the majority (56 per cent) are unhappy with the matchday experience at Bescot.

Ultimately, very few people expect a campaign similar to the one just gone.