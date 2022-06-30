Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall season tickets top 3,000 for first time in 18 years

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall have confirmed they have sold more than 3,000 season tickets for the new League Two campaign – their highest total in almost two decades.

Bescot Stadium
Bescot Stadium

The Saddlers renewed their early bird offer in the wake of the Trivela Group takeover a few weeks ago and have received their biggest backing in 18 years.

It is the first time Walsall have reached the 3,000 milestone since the 2003/04 season, which saw them finish 22nd in the Championship under a combination of Colin Lee and Paul Merson.

The Saddlers initially began their early bird offer in March and ran it until the end of April.

They reintroduced the discounted rate at the start of June, with the offer expiring tonight.

Meanwhile, Walsall will take a youthful XI to Rushall Olympic for a friendly on Tuesday, July 26 (7.45pm).

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News