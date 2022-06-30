Walsall season tickets top 3,000 for first time in 18 years

Bescot Stadium

The Saddlers renewed their early bird offer in the wake of the Trivela Group takeover a few weeks ago and have received their biggest backing in 18 years.

It is the first time Walsall have reached the 3,000 milestone since the 2003/04 season, which saw them finish 22nd in the Championship under a combination of Colin Lee and Paul Merson.

The Saddlers initially began their early bird offer in March and ran it until the end of April.

They reintroduced the discounted rate at the start of June, with the offer expiring tonight.