Walsall fans given chance to quiz new co-chairman Ben Boycott

Walsall co-chairman Ben Boycott

The Saddlers have announced Boycott, fellow co-chairman Leigh Pomlett and chief executive officer Stefan Gamble will take questions on Monday, July 11 at Bescot.

The event comes in the wake of the Trivela Group, of which Boycott is managing director, becoming Walsall's majority shareholders and committing to reuniting them with the Bescot freehold within two years.

American investment group Trivela, who have initially acquired 51 per cent of Pomlett's shares in the club, have also put in around £300,000 for infrastructure inclusive of the rundown Saddlers Club on the stadium grounds.