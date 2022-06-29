Walsall chiefs set no fixed progress timeline

Walsall FC are holding a press conference after announcing the club has been taken over by American firm, Trivela Group. Pictured, left, Benjamin Boycott and Leigh Pomlett....

The Saddlers are gearing up for the new League Two season in the wake of the American investment group taking over the club earlier this month.

When asked if Trivela have a specific plan for the next three or five years, Boycott said: “The nice thing about the way we’ve structured our company is we have no plans on exiting or reselling, or anything like that.

“As far as a three or five-year plan, the one timeline I’ll be specific about is that within two years, the club will own this stadium.

“Beyond that, it really is that incremental progress.