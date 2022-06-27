Notification Settings

Co-chairman Ben Boycott adopting 'thoughtful' approach at Walsall

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FC

Leigh Pomlett says fellow co-chairman Ben Boycott is adopting a 'thoughtful approach' at Walsall and will not make any brash remarks.

Benjamin Boycott and Leigh Pomlett
Boycott and the Trivela Group are a few weeks into their tenure as the Saddlers' majority owners.

Pomlett insists the American firm are not naive over the challenges of League Two football.

When asked about potential concerns from fans about the overseas ownership, Pomlett said: "I was talking to Ben about this and warned him an American-based takeover might not be well-received by some.

"He's very well aware of it. We actually sat and watched a bit of Ted Lasso back in the US, sat together and amused ourselves with that.

"He's not coming in with brash comments like that. He's the right sort of partner for Walsall.

"It's a thoughtful approach, and he gets the community side of it. That's important to us."

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

