Co-chairman Ben Boycott adopting 'thoughtful' approach at Walsall

Benjamin Boycott and Leigh Pomlett

Boycott and the Trivela Group are a few weeks into their tenure as the Saddlers' majority owners.

Pomlett insists the American firm are not naive over the challenges of League Two football.

When asked about potential concerns from fans about the overseas ownership, Pomlett said: "I was talking to Ben about this and warned him an American-based takeover might not be well-received by some.

"He's very well aware of it. We actually sat and watched a bit of Ted Lasso back in the US, sat together and amused ourselves with that.

"He's not coming in with brash comments like that. He's the right sort of partner for Walsall.