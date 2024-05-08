Man escapes with minor injuries after Kingswinford crash that left his car on its roof

Emergency services rushed to the scene in Dudley Road to reports of a crash at around 5.40pm on Tuesday.

On arrival, ambulance crews discovered two cars which had been involved in a collision, leaving one on its roof.

Two patients were discovered at the scene, a man and a woman, with the man, the driver of the vehicle on its roof, being treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being conveyed to Russells Hall Hospital.

A woman, from the second car, was assessed and discharged from the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a two-car RTC on Dudley Road at 5.40pm, one ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival, we discovered a car that had overturned and two patients.

"A man, from the overturned car, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Russells Hall Hospital. A woman, from the second car, was assessed and discharged at the scene."

West Midlands Police has been approached for more information.