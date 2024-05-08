Traffic chaos after lorry sheds load on roundabout at entrance to Dudley hospital

It happened before 7.15am today on an island connecting Dudley's Russells Hall Hospital with the A4101/Kingswinford Road and Pensnett Road. Drivers are warned of heavy traffic building up on Kingswinford Road, High Street and Pensnett Road.

Road users have been warned of congestion on all approaches, with drivers heading to the hospital advised to leave extra time for travel.

An update from the AA said: "A trailer has come off a lorry and is blocking the hospital entrance."

On X, West Midlands Roads said: "A4101 Kingswinford Road/High Street/Pensnett Road Dudley. The island outside the hospital is partly blocked due to a lorry that has lost its trailer. Congestion on all approaches.

"Allow extra time if making a visit to Russells Hall Hospital."

A number of bus services have also been diverted due to the incident, with the National Express 2, 2A, 6 and X10 unable to access the hospital.

On X, National Express West Midlands said: "Due to an lorry losing its trailer Russells Hall Hospital island Dudley, 2, 2A, 6 and X10 cannot access the hospital. We apologise for any disruption to your journey."