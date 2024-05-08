Carlos Corberan makes West Brom admission ahead of Southampton play-off clash

The Baggies and Saints do battle over a two-legged semi-final beginning at The Hawthorns on Sunday afternoon after finishing fifth and fourth in the second tier respectively.

Southampton finished 12 points better off than Corberan’s men – and were one of only three sides to do the double over Albion this term.

The Saints, under Russell Martin, finished seven points short of automatic promotion but ended the regular campaign with an impressive 2-1 win at Leeds, who face off with Norwich in the other semi-final.

“They are favourites without any type of doubt because they have finished in a position better than our position,” Corberan said ahead of Sunday’s first leg in the Black Country.