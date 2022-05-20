Walsall chairman Leigh Pomlett: Michael Flynn will have competitive budget

Walsall FC chairman Leigh Pomlett

Flynn is out to refresh and improve the squad on the back of a 16th-placed finish in League Two.

When asked about the budget during a sit-down interview with the Express & Star, Pomlett claimed the Saddlers have the same financial resources as Northampton Town - who have achieved two promotions in the last seven years and narrowly missed out the campaign just gone.

"You'll have often heard me say there's too much of a preoccupation on budgets," said Pomlett.

"The comparison I think is most relevant is that Northampton's budget is the same as ours. That's the comparison I make.

"Will Michael have a sensible budget for next year? Yes. Will it be in the top four or five? No.

"The two clubs coming in from the National League are likely to have bigger budgets than most League One and Two teams.

"It'll certainly be competitive, and I'll do everything we can to afford him the biggest sensible budget possible – while recognising there is not a strict correlation between budget and success.

"We have parted with fees for players in my time, and we will do it if the case is right.

"But you don't really have to do it if your research and market intelligence is as good as Michael's.

"Michael's knowledge of footballers, supported by others here, is encyclopaedic.

"Michael is building better relationships with Wolves, Villa and West Brom, along with Mat Sadler. I expect that to show some benefits."

Part of the budget has been spent as Pomlett insists Walsall have already made four new signings, although none have been officially confirmed yet.

"We've signed four players. I've only been chairman for three years, but that's the quickest we've ever acted," added Pomlett.

"Michael has made a bee-line for one player in particular, and we've got him, and he'll make a difference.

"Michael is full of excitement. He can't wait to bring these players in.