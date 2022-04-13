Notification Settings

Walsall chief Michael Flynn hoping Lee Tomlin's season is not done

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall boss Michael Flynn hopes Lee Tomlin’s season is not over as they assess the severity of his groin injury.

SPORT COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 26/02/2022..... Walsall V Hartlepool. Pictured, Lee Tomlin....
The Saddlers snapped up former Cardiff City man Tomlin in February, but the 33-year-old has endured a frustrating spell with the club up to yet.

A bout of Covid saw him miss a few games before he pulled up with a groin issue in the recent home loss against Leyton Orient.

Tomlin’s short-term deal expires at the end of the season, and Flynn said with five games to go: “We’re getting him scanned.

“We’ll just have to wait for those results and see where we go and how he is.

“It’s frustrating. We’ll have to have a look at it.”

Tomlin has made one start and four substitute appearances for Walsall.

Flynn added: “He was looking really sharp in the build-up to (Leyton Orient) during that week. His running was good.

“I didn’t sign him to run box-to-box. I signed him for his quality and moments of magic.

“We’ve seen glimpses of that over a short period of time.

“It would be frustrating if it’s until the end of the season, but it’s one of those things and we need to get on with it.”

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

