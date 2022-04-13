Walsall chief Michael Flynn hoping Lee Tomlin's season is not done

SPORT COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 26/02/2022..... Walsall V Hartlepool. Pictured, Lee Tomlin....

The Saddlers snapped up former Cardiff City man Tomlin in February, but the 33-year-old has endured a frustrating spell with the club up to yet.

A bout of Covid saw him miss a few games before he pulled up with a groin issue in the recent home loss against Leyton Orient.

Tomlin’s short-term deal expires at the end of the season, and Flynn said with five games to go: “We’re getting him scanned.

“We’ll just have to wait for those results and see where we go and how he is.

“It’s frustrating. We’ll have to have a look at it.”

Tomlin has made one start and four substitute appearances for Walsall.

Flynn added: “He was looking really sharp in the build-up to (Leyton Orient) during that week. His running was good.

“I didn’t sign him to run box-to-box. I signed him for his quality and moments of magic.

“We’ve seen glimpses of that over a short period of time.