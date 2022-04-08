Walsall need to restore pride at Rochdale after shocker

Saddlers were well off the pace in their loss to Leyton Orient

Another display close to what they offered up as they lost 2-0 at home to Leyton Orient will result in another loss for Michael Flynn’s side, make no mistake.

The onus is on restoring some pride and for players to give a good account of themselves.

Flynn, otherwise, has made it clear that he will not hesitate to get people out of the exit door over the summer.

Rochdale, in truth, are a side Walsall should be beating.

They have picked up a little in recent weeks, but they have still only won one of their last nine and the Saddlers, if they really want to prove themselves to the boss, should be putting tomorrow’s hosts to bed.

A third straight defeat would only add to the already prevalent feeling that the squad needs an overhaul during the close season.

Flynn has a couple of decisions to make going into the clash.

Having said he should have gone with a back four from the off against Orient, does he do so at Spotland?

Or with Robbie Stockdale’s lot tending to go with a 3-5-2, does Flynn match them up?

You would imagine if Donervon Daniels is back fit, he will likely get the nod in defence – regardless of the formation.

Given Rollin Menayese was taken off after just 17 minutes last time out, it is difficult to see him starting while playmaker Lee Tomlin, having limped off with a groin issue, might not be in the squad at all.

George Miller will fancy his chances of being brought back in as he looks to build on his 11-goal tally before the end of the season after Devante Rodney struggled to get going against Orient.

Again, whoever gets the nod needs to show some fight and not let the game pass them by.

Walsall’s ever-so-flat defeat to Orient very much had the feel of an end-of-season encounter where a few were, as per the old phrase, on the beach.

The Saddlers, though, still could do with a few points to make sure of their safety.

The likelihood of them being dragged back into the relegation mix looks to be slim to none, but there is still the matter of mathematically guaranteeing survival.

A win over Rochdale would put them on the fabled 50-point mark and on the cusp of retaining their League Two status.

Walsall are set to be backed by another decent away following at Spotland.

Having witnessed a fair number of painful defeats this campaign, the 400 or so who are going to be there tomorrow will hopefully have something to smile about.

There is certainly a need to finish in as positive a fashion as possible – to give the supporters something to look forward to, and to impress Flynn.