Walsall's Reece Devine returns to full training

Reece Devine

Devine has only played four times for the Saddlers since joining back in January because of a hamstring issue.

The 20-year-old full-back, though, is now back with the rest of the group and looking to make his first appearance under Flynn as soon as possible.

“Reece is training, back in full training,” said Flynn.

“The hamstring is something you can’t rush.

"If you rush it, you’ll just end up doing it again because of the explosiveness – especially with the position Reece plays in.

“So, we’ve got to be extra careful. To risk another six to 12 weeks in the case of it happening again, it wouldn’t make sense.

“We’ve been careful with Reece, but he’s back in full training.”

Giving another injury update, Flynn says Donervon Daniels is out with a calf problem after limping off in the loss at Salford City last weekend.

The centre-half’s injury, however, is not as bad as initially feared.

“Donervon is out, and he’s going to be a big miss,” added Flynn.

“It’s not as bad as we first thought, so that’s good news.

“Whether he’s fit for next week, we’ll have to wait and see.