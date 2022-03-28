Analysis: Improved Walsall still have soft underbelly

The Saddlers celebrate taking the lead through Rollin Menayese, but Salford fought back to win the game

Their continued knack of giving away cheap goals is why they surrendered the lead and lost at Salford City.

It was a similar story for the Saddlers as they conceded at the death to draw at Harrogate Town the weekend prior, too.

Flynn is understandably frustrated over how his team are ‘giving points away’.

After all, they led at Salford, just as they did at Harrogate, but their return from those two games is just a point.

Walsall’s predicament, of course, remains a whole lot better than it was several weeks ago.

For all intents and purposes, they are safe and this was just their second defeat since Flynn took charge.

But he will not tolerate persistent lapses in concentration at the back as he aims to compete for promotion in League Two next season.

If the Saddlers want to be at the right end, these are the matches they have got to be winning.

Their game management must get better over the final weeks of this term else a fair few will be left behind as Flynn looks to stamp his mark on the squad this summer.

Walsall were not terrible against Salford – they have been far worse on many occasions over the past several months.

However, it does make the habit of giving teams a leg-up all the more disappointing.

The expensively-assembled Ammies, who are still backed by the Class of ‘92, did not outclass the Saddlers on Saturday.

They just happily punished the visitors for their sloppy defensive work.

Flynn’s lot had got themselves in front as Rollin Menayese – thrown in after just five minutes as Donervon Daniels limped off with a calf injury – grabbed his first goal for the club.

It was well-worked, too. Set-piece routines have clearly been a focus of Flynn and assistant Wayne Hatswell, and another clever one undid Salford before Menayese swept home from inside the box.

However, both the nature and the timing of Salford’s equaliser was deeply annoying for the excellent travelling fans, who made themselves heard throughout the afternoon.

Matt Smith, who was a marquee signing for the hosts in January, has spent the last decade in the Championship and stands at 6ft 6in.

So, why on earth was there nobody within five yards of him as he levelled the scoring from close range on the stroke of half-time?

Walsall would go on to concede a penalty after Liam Kinsella’s handball in the second half, which Ryan Watson converted to win the game, but it was the Smith goal that gave the play-off chasing Ammies the momentum they needed.

The Saddlers handed it to them on a silver platter and again, this is not anything new.

It happened constantly under Matt Taylor, and it is still happening under Flynn.

That would suggest the players need to find it within themselves to put a stop to it, or Flynn will have to take sizeable action.

He will make additions regardless, but several are playing for their futures and need to cut out the silly mistakes.

Flynn will have highlighted the tendency to switch off as the Saddlers’ main flaw, but there are other things that need some attention as well.

Creativity from midfield is an issue, as is the overall struggle whenever they play with four at the back.

They went with a 4-2-3-1 set-up for this encounter and were then dealt the early blow as Daniels pulled up.

The clash had a pre-season feel to it for the following 20 minutes or so, but Walsall took the lead just after the half-hour mark.

Jack Earing’s floated delivery to the far post was headed back across goal by Manny Monthe, and defensive partner Menayese was the quickest to react.

The centre-half scuffed the shot with his left foot, but it still had the placement and just enough power to beat Frankie Fielding – the ball trickling into the bottom corner.

The Saddlers should have seen out the first half but instead allowed Jordan Turnbull’s knock-down to be poked in by target man Smith.

Flynn’s charges started the second period in decent fashion and created a few chances – Monthe having a back-heel cleared off the line – but it was Salford who had the final say.

Ash Hunter cut inside from the left flank and tried to get a cross in. Kinsella, who had fallen to the ground, spread himself to stop it and was deemed to have handled the ball.

Watson then coolly did the rest from the spot.