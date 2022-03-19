Michael Flynn aiming to have bigger Walsall squad

SPORT COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 12/03/2022..... Walsall V Sutton United. Pictured, Michael Flynn....

Flynn has overseen a relentless schedule since becoming Saddlers chief and was taking his charges to Harrogate Town today.

The Welshman, while aiming for as many points as possible from the remaining nine games, is openly planning for next campaign and a larger group is something he wants.

"Yes, 100 per cent. I've always looked at having a squad of 23 or 24. They've always roughly been my numbers," said Flynn.

"It gives you two in each position, and then two more at a push.

"You're going to get injuries throughout the season, loss of form, suspensions, so I like to have enough cover.

"They have to be the right players. I'm not just going to bring them in for the sake of it, that they can cover a position.

"If we're under that number, it's because a player can play in more than one position, so they'll be used as a utility player.

"Look, I want to get the best squad we can afford, within the budget, and we'll try to give it a go."

Flynn always had bigger squads during his time at previous club Newport County and wants to follow suit at Walsall.

"I went even slightly more at Newport for this season, for a couple of reasons," added Flynn.

"One was because they wanted to start a development team, so they were registered, and we also needed cover because of Covid.

"We learn as we go along, and you've got to have cover.

"If you have five or six out, then you are decimated if you've only got 20 players – you're not filling the bench.