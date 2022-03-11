Proactive Walsall boss Michael Flynn starts summer planning

Michael Flynn

Flynn, whose side host Sutton United tomorrow, remains focused on ensuring safety in League Two.

But the Welshman has players in mind for next season and plans are being made on that front – to be proactive rather than reactive.

“I’ve spoken to Jamie Fullarton and we have a recruitment meeting next week,” said Flynn.

“It’s not us getting ahead of ourselves, but we want to be on the front foot to identify targets for next season.

“A little bit of planning isn’t taking your eye off the prize. It’s just about being forward-thinking.

“It’s something I’m looking forward to, trying to get on the front foot in terms of recruitment.

“I think Walsall did it quite well last summer. Obviously, I was still at Newport, but you saw that the business was all done quite early.

“That makes it easier for me as it gets everybody ready for the first day they’re back in.

“We want to be in a position where we can get as much business done as we can, early doors.

“Obviously, we’ve got to wait until the end of the season to get deals done and for the window to open, but there’s nothing wrong with seeing where we’re at in terms of positions and personnel.

“If we can’t get A, can we get B? If we can’t get B, can we get C?

“It’s tough at this level as players will have interest from elsewhere.

“But we’ve got to get in early and convince them this is the right club to be at.”

Meanwhile, Flynn senses the urgency from the current Walsall players who see their deals expire in the summer.

Several members of the squad are hoping to earn fresh terms, and Flynn added: “They should be because it’s tough out there.

“It’s tough being a player out of contract in the lower leagues now.

“It’s something you should be doing all season if you’re in the last year of your contract.

“I’m not saying they haven’t done that, but this actually highlights that players need to be on form more often than not.

“It’s a huge number that’ll be out of contract in the summer, and there will be a lot of options.