Walsall fans gather for protest outside Banks's Stadium

By Jonny DruryWalsall FC

A group of Walsall supporters have gathered outside the Banks's Stadium for a peaceful protest over the running of the club.

Walsall fans protest about the board at Banks's Stadium.
It was announced in the week that the Independent Saddlers Supporters Association were planning a protest ahead of today's clash with Tranmere Rovers.

And a large number of fans have gathered outside the main stand to protest over the running of the club - in the same week that Matt Taylor lost his job due to seven successive defeats.

Fans outside the ground appeared to lay a mock coffin near to the entrance doors to the ground.

