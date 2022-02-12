Walsall fans gather for protest outside Banks's Stadium

Walsall fans protest about the board at Banks's Stadium.

It was announced in the week that the Independent Saddlers Supporters Association were planning a protest ahead of today's clash with Tranmere Rovers.

And a large number of fans have gathered outside the main stand to protest over the running of the club - in the same week that Matt Taylor lost his job due to seven successive defeats.

Fans outside the ground appeared to lay a mock coffin near to the entrance doors to the ground.

The Independent Saddlers Supporters Association have arrived outside the Banks's reception for their 'peaceful protest'. Chanting various things including 'we want our Walsall back'. Appear to have laid a mock coffin at the door. #Saddlers pic.twitter.com/D2yZ8qctke — Joe Edwards (@JoeEdwards_Star) February 12, 2022