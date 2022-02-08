Walsall boss Matt Taylor: Tonight is must-win

Walsall manager Matt Taylor

Taylor heads to Glanford Park in desperate need of three points after overseeing a run of six straight League Two defeats.

The Saddlers, now 21st in the table, also go into the clash with the rock-bottom Iron having scored just once in five outings.

Taylor said: “It’s the reality of the situation we’re in. We’ve got to win the next game.

“I know we’ll do everything we possibly can. But to win the next game, we’ve got to have more at the top of the pitch.

“I want to win the game, and the players will want to win the game as well.

“The performance, you’ve got to do whatever it takes and find a way to win the next game of football.