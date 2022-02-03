Walsall's Stephen Ward receives positive news

Stephen Ward and Kelvin Mellor.

Ward was forced off in the 2-0 loss at Exeter City and has missed the Saddlers' last two games as a result.

Taylor, though, says the former Wolves man's injury is not as severe as first feared.

"The initial signs suggest it's not as bad as we thought," said Taylor.

"We thought it would be quite a significant injury to his calf, but it's a little bit better than we had hoped.

"So, with Stephen, I'd say weeks as opposed to months which is great.

"I'm hopeful we'll have Stephen back with the group in two or three weeks time."

Taylor has also reaffirmed Ward's importance to Walsall, who quickly need to turn things around after five straight losses in League Two.

"He's a huge part of what we're doing," added Taylor.

"It's his experience, knowledge and how he is with the players.