Walsall see Kieran Phillips recalled by Huddersfield Town

Kieran Phillips

Phillips had played in all 26 League Two games for the Saddlers and scored five goals across all competitions for Matt Taylor's side.

The 21-year-old forward, though, now heads back to the Terriers.

Walsall confirmed his recall in a club statement and said: "The club would like to thank Kieran for his efforts during his time here and we wish him all the best for the future.

"The club would also like to thank Huddersfield for allowing Kieran to join us on loan and for all of their help throughout the season."

Thanks to all of the players, staff and fans @WFCOfficial for a great experience on loan and all the best for the remainder of the season 💪🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/nQMr2icYrP — Kieran Phillips (@K_phillips9) January 28, 2022

The departure of Phillips, who played a lot of his football at right wing for Walsall, only adds to the need for attacking reinforcements.