Walsall's Boxing Day trip to Northampton Town postponed

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall are not playing on Boxing Day after seeing the trip to Northampton Town postponed due to the Cobblers' Covid-19 outbreak.

Walsall manager Matt Taylor
It is the second game in a matter of days that the Saddlers have had called off – last weekend's scheduled clash with Swindon Town also off because of Covid.

Northampton did not play this past Saturday, with their match against Barrow being suspended after 'a number of positive Covid-19' cases in their first-team squad.

And they informed the EFL they would also be unable to fulfil the Walsall fixture – an announcement confirming the postponement arriving earlier this afternoon.

A rearranged date will be confirmed in due course while supporters who purchased tickets for the game will receive an automatic refund.

Matt Taylor's Saddlers will now be hoping the home game against Bradford City a week on Wednesday goes ahead.

They have at least been given a new date for the game at Swindon. That is pencilled in for Tuesday, February 22 (7.45pm).

Representatives from all 72 EFL clubs are reportedly set to meet tomorrow to discuss the rising number of coronavirus cases and the widespread disruption caused.

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

