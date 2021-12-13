Notification Settings

Matt Taylor urges Otis Khan to earn new Walsall deal

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished:

Boss Matt Taylor has told Otis Khan to keep performing to a high standard as Walsall look to extend his stay beyond next month.

Khan was the star man, scoring twice and grabbing an assist, as the Saddlers beat Colchester 3-0 on Saturday. And Taylor wants to see more of the same as the club – who snapped him up on a short-term contract in October – aim to get his situation sorted.

“At the moment, Otis is on a short-term contract. It runs out in January, and Otis has got from now until then to continue to produce performances,” said Taylor.

“That was the thing with Otis. He was more than happy to take a short-term deal because he believed in himself. That’s excellent and Otis will have to continue to produce performances like this. He does it near enough every day in training.”

Taylor added on the 26-year-old: “Do I know whether he’ll stay in January? Listen, we want to keep good players at this football club and Otis is a good footballer.”

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

