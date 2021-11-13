Walsall boss Matt Taylor impressed by Tom Leak

Matt Taylor

Leak is yet to play in the league for the Saddlers this term but has featured three times in the EFL Trophy.

He has played at right-back despite being considered as a centre-half – and Taylor has been impressed by the 21-year-old’s ability to adapt.

“Tom is a versatile defender,” said Taylor.

“The games he’s played with us for the first team have been as a right-back, and he’s not let anyone down. He’s performed admirably.

“Do I see him as a right-back? No. But to be able to perform and adapt his game, it’s great.

“Tom’s a player I’ve had lots of conversations with. He’s desperate to feature in the first team.

“What Tom needs to do is learn from the other defenders we have here and watch how they go about their business because as a centre-back, you’re one of the most vocal players on the pitch as you can see everything”