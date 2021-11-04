Comment: Netting George Miller has to be Walsall's goal

On-loan striker George Miller is proving to be a big hit with the Saddlers SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 23/10/2021..Walsall FC V Barrow. W: George Miller scores..

George Miller has chipped in with seven goals in just 10 League Two games.

And wouldn’t it be lovely to see the Saddlers set their stall out in an effort to get him in on a permanent basis?

Miller’s prowess in front of goal is something Walsall supporters have craved for a good number of years.

His stellar performances have drawn comparisons to those of Tom Bradshaw when the club was flying high in League One under Dean Smith, with both players having an exciting turn of pace and the ability to stretch defences.

But there is also fear building among the Saddlers faithful over how long this will all last.

Miller’s parent club Barnsley have struggled for goals in the Championship and could exercise a recall option in January.

Being as his Tykes contract runs out next summer, too, they may wish to cut his spell at Walsall short and look for some cash in the new year.

Hopefully, the Saddlers find a way to navigate the situation.

If Barnsley decide to look for a buyer – as they would have every right to – you hope Walsall could step up.

Finding the necessary funds on the back of the pandemic may not be straightforward, but if there is any chance, Miller very much seems worth the punt.

Natural scorers don’t grow on trees, and you could perhaps even argue he has not fully hit his stride yet.

The 23-year-old has only three fewer goals than Walsall’s leading scorer for the whole of last season, Elijah Adebayo, who got 10 before being sold to Luton in January.

Miller could be on more given the chances he has had as well – boss Matt Taylor has said so himself.

He has been mightily impressive, and he certainly has the potential to keep making strides.

Of course, Miller and Taylor’s prime focus will be on the here and now. National League outfit King’s Lynn Town are the opponents in the FA Cup on Saturday, and the onus is on getting past them into the second round.

It is not unreasonable, though, to wonder what exactly lies ahead for the Saddlers’ leading man.

Walsall are unlikely to just chuck money Barnsley’s way.

They did do some shrewd business without breaking the bank in the summer, though, which could help their cause.