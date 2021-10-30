Matt Taylor: Walsall win 'means a lot'

SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 30/10/2021..Sutton United FC V Walsall FC. W: Matthew Taylor.

Tyrese Shade’s free-kick handed the Saddlers a second half lead before the defence stood firm and dealt with some pressure from the hosts to hold on for the win.

And Taylor hopes the result will help the ‘positive mindset’ among the squad.

“It’s a win that means so much, especially when you look at the performances we’ve put in this month,” he said.

“Even though we’ve picked up a fair number of points, I still don’t believe that we’ve picked up enough, because our performances have been, on the whole, quite good.

“Today was a different type of game for us. We had to weather the storm.

“I think Sutton are a very good team at what they do. The way they’re coached, the way they move the ball but also to mix the play - it was a tough afternoon for us.

“There were no surprises in what we were coming up against. Did we do enough to deserve to win the game? That’s arguable.

“But we have found a way to win the game. It was slightly hairy at the end giving needless free-kicks away, but to pick up another three points is fantastic.

“I hope now that what it does is helps the players to build their positive mindset towards what we’re trying to do.

“As a coach I’m always extremely positive about the group of players that we have, because I think they are an exceptional group of footballers at this level.

“Now, I just hope this allows them to continue believing in what we’re doing.

“The process is becoming easier. There’s no quick fix, it’s continual hard work. I’m really pleased for the players.”

Meanwhile, Conor Wilkinson was a surprise omission from the squad and Taylor has confirmed he picked up an injury in training during the week.

“Conor unfortunately tweaked his calf,” Taylor added.

“I don’t think it’s serious, but it kept him out of today’s game.

“The harsh reality of football is that while Conor wasn’t here, someone else got an opportunity to play.