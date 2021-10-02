Walsall 'still active' in free agent market

SPORT PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR 18/9/21 NEWPORT COUNTY VS WALSALL Matt Taylor demands more.

The Saddlers have assessed various unattached players throughout the last few months at their Essington training base.

This week, though, has seen just the first-team squad and some youth players taking in sessions.

When asked where they are with trialists, Taylor said: "We don't have any in the building at the moment.

"Jamie (Fullarton, technical director) and I are still working extremely hard to try to get the right person in.

"Players have been in training from pre-season until the beginning of this week, but at the moment, we don't have any trialists in.

"It's also important to look at some of the youth-team players and see where they're at.

"We're continuing to look everywhere for good players."

Taylor was looking for a first away win of the season at Exeter City today.

He added on the state of the free-agent market: "The thing is, from our perspective, you want to try to bring in players that can make an instant impact.

"If players are on frees and not signed anywhere, are they training and up to speed?

"You want to bring in somebody who can compete straight away.