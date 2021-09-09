Walsall duo Rory Holden and Conor Wilkinson on the mend

Rory Holden and Conor Wilkinson

The Saddlers, who welcome Mansfield Town to the Banks’s Stadium on Saturday, had sent Holden to a specialist in a bid for answers over his long-term knee issues.

And while he will still be out for a fair amount of time doing rehab, the club have clarity – having also had positive early signs from striker Wilkinson after he pulled his hamstring in training last week.

On Holden, Taylor said: “He’s had an exploratory procedure.

"They’ve found out what the issue is, so that’s been fixed.

"Now, he’s got a period to make sure he can get back fit as soon as possible.

“In terms of a time frame, I know it’s not going to be long-term, but it definitely won’t be short-term. The best I can give is mid-term.”

Taylor added on Wilkinson: “I think, hopefully, it won’t be as long as Rory’s injury.

"It’s settled down well, so all we can hope for is that when Conor is back available, he does the work he needs to do to make sure his time isn’t too long off the training pitch.

"As far as I’m aware, there’s nothing that has come out of the ordinary with this. We’re not sat here saying ‘he’s ruptured a muscle’ or anything like that.

“We’ll do whatever we can, but we won’t rush him back.